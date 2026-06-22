PWHL announces Ilitch Companies will be among first outside investors

(WXYZ) — The Ilitch family will be one of the first two outside investors into the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the league announced Monday morning.

Ilitch Companies, along with Kilmer Sports Ventures, will be the first two strategic partners and outside investors since the league was established in 2023.

The new PWHL Detroit team will play at Little Caesars Arena, and Ilitch Companies CEO Chris Ilitch was there for the team announcement, and was there for the team's first draft pick announcement last week at the Fox Theatre.

The league is owned by Mark Walter, who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers and more.

Kilmer Sports Ventors is lead by Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which is the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and more.

“The PWHL's rise has been one of the most compelling stories in professional sports, and we are proud to be part of that story,” Ilitch said in a statement. “Investing in the PWHL means an opportunity to broaden the game’s reach, connect with new fans, and create pathways for athletes for generations to come. Our organization has long believed in the power of hockey to bring communities together and open doors for the next generation. From supporting youth and amateur hockey for nearly 60 years to investing in the future of women’s professional hockey, we are proud to help advance the game at every level.”

“Kimbra and I are incredibly proud of what the PWHL has accomplished in a short time and are excited about what it can achieve moving forward,” Walter said in a statement. “As we continue building the PWHL for the long term, we’re thrilled to welcome Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies as partners. They bring tremendous experience in professional hockey and a deep commitment to women’s sports, and they share our vision for the future as we continue growing the league."

Mark and Kimbra Walter, alongside the PWHL Advisory Board, will continue to oversee league operations and strategic direction.