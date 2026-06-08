PWHL Detroit adds forward Jesse Compher, sister of Red Wings' J.T. Compher

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The PWHL Detroit team has added its fifth player, signing forward Jesse Compher to a three-year contract, the league announced.

She is the last player to be added to the team during phase two of the PWHL Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Compher, 26, is the sister of Detroit Red Wings' forward J.T. Compher. She previously played for the Toronto Sceptres and was one of five players who has taken the ice in every Sceptres game in team history – 84 games.

Watch below: PWHL announces a team is coming to Detroit starting next season

PWHL announces a team is coming to Detroit starting next season

She ranked among the Sceptres' scoring leaders in each of the last two seasons, and was third for Toronto with six goals and six assists last season.

Detroit previously signed Daryl Watts to the league's first-ever four-year contract. The 27-year-old ranks second all-time in goals in the league with 32 and third in points with 62. She spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres and one season with the Ottawa Charge.

The team also signed defender Cayla Barnes to a three-year deal, forward Hannah Bilka to a two-year deal and forward Britta Curl-Salemme to a three-year deal.