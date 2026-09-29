PWHL Detroit adds HOFer Danielle Goyette, former Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard to coaching staff

PWHL Detroit has added two members to its coaching staff — Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette and former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard.

Goyette will take on the role of assistant coach to Josh Sciba, who was named the first head coach for the team in May.

Over her career, Goyette played 172 international games and had 219 points in those games, winning two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal.

She was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2013, the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 and named to the Order of Canada in 2018.

“Danielle's resume is incredible, and she has proven herself to be an extremely prolific coach and player many times over,” PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume, said in a statement. “Between coaching at the University of Calgary, Canada’s National Women’s Team, and spending time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, she understands how the game changes across all levels of the sport. Bringing in an assistant coach who has experience winning, both as a player and as a coach, is so important to PWHL Detroit. Danielle is going to be a great asset to our players as we develop our identity as a team and is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff."

After her playing career, she transitioned to coaching and most recently served as the director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to joining PWHL Detroit and working with such a great group of people, staff, and coaches, led by Manon Rhéaume,” said Goyette. “It’s a new team and the first-ever professional women’s hockey team in Detroit, with a great mix of experienced and younger players. We have an exciting opportunity to build something special and create a team environment that will be fun and exciting to be part of, especially in a hockey city like Detroit.”

Howard spent 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings and played in 543 regular-season games, recording 246 wins. He'll be the goaltending coach, and will work with Swiss goaltender Andrea Brändli, who was the first draft pick for the team.

"Jimmy knows what it means to be a professional athlete in Detroit and knows what hockey means to this city,” said Rhéaume. “He was so fortunate to spend his entire career in Detroit, and I know he's going to bring so much knowledge to our team as our goaltending coach. It’s going to be a great opportunity for our goalies to learn from Jimmy, not only on the ice, but also how to manage the mental side of things and the highs and lows you go through playing that position. He’s seen the game played in front of him for 14 seasons and has great insight into what our players can do to bring our team to the next level.”

He retired from the Red Wings in 2021 and has continued to coach in the metro Detroit area with Little Caesars AAA.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be the goaltending coach for PWHL Detroit,” said Howard. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an amazing group of athletes and staff. I’m proud to be part of this team and this city!”