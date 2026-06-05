PWHL Detroit signs first 3 players, including Daryl Watts, one of the league's best

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The PWHL Detroit team officially has its first-ever player, signing Daryl Watts to a four-year contract, the first time a PWHL player has signed a four-year deal.

Watts is the first of five players to be added to the PWHL Detroit team during the league's expansion roster process.

The 27-year-old ranks second all-time in goals in the league with 32 and third in points with 62. She spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres and one season with the Ottawa Charge.

PWHL Detroit also signed defender Cayla Barnes and forward Hannah Bilka as part of the expansion phase. Barnes signed a three-year contract and Bilka signed a two-year contract.

Barnes appeared in 30 games for the Seattle Torrent last season and had eight points, also serving as an alternate captain.

Bilka played 14 games for Seattle and had nine points before she was injured during the 2026 Olympic games that sidelined her for the rest of the season.

The second phase of the expansion process continues through Monday afternoon as the four expansion teams continue to build out their roster by acquiring five players.

