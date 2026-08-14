PWHL Detroit signs goaltender Andrea Brändli, defender Casey Borgiel

PWHL Detroit has signed goaltender Andrea Brändli to a three-year deal, and also signed defender Casey Borgiel to a one-year deal.

Brändli and Borgiel were the team's first two draft picks in the PWHL Draft in Detroit earlier this summer. Brändli was selected 15th overall while Borgiel was 22nd overall, and also the team's first pick from Michigan.

“We could not have asked for a better start to the draft by selecting an experienced goaltender like Andrea and a reliable defender like Casey in front of our hometown fans,” PWHL Detroit General Manager Manon Rheaume said in a statement. “Andrea’s performance at the Olympics showed the world that she is one of the best at her position and somebody who will make an immediate impact in the PWHL with her maturity and confidence. I’ve had the privilege of watching Casey’s career develop through the Little Caesars program as a player who stands out for her consistency, physicality, and stability on the blue line. Both players are important to the foundation we are building for our inaugural season.”

Brändli is a three-time Olympian for Switzerland and was the backstop for the team, helping them earn a bronze medal in Milan this winter. She had a 1.94 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to commit to Detroit for the next three years and call this vibrant city home,” said Brändli. “Experiencing the draft at the Fox Theatre and the amazing atmosphere throughout the city gave me a sense of how special Detroit’s sports culture and community are."

Borgiel was at Colgate University and was the top scoring defender the last two seasons. She had four goals and 21 points in 36 games last season.

“It’s a dream come true to come home and play in the same arena that helped me fall in love with hockey and find my passion for the game,” said Borgiel. “Hockeytown has shown it’s ready for the PWHL and I am super excited to get started in Detroit, to meet all of the fans, and honored to help make this inaugural season special.”