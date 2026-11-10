PWHL Detroit team name & logo revealed: Detroit Clutch

After months of anticipation, the Professional Women’s Hockey League has revealed the name for the all-new Detroit team – the Detroit Clutch.

The team began hinting at a reveal last week, and on Tuesday morning, it became official.

Watch our interview with the PWHL's Amy Scheer in the video below

PWHL Detroit unveils new logo & team name: Detroit Clutch

According to the league, Clutch brings together Detroit’s history of automotive innovation and iconic moments in the city’s sports history where teams have delivered under pressure.

Watch more on the logo reveal in the video below

PWHL Detroit unveils new team name & logo: Detroit Clutch

The logo, which you can see below, features a variety of Detroit themes. The circulator logo draws from a wheel and an automotive clutch; Detroit’s Art Deco architectural heritage is infused in the typography; there are 24 notches within the gear, representing each player on the team; and three vinyl-inspired lines are drawn from Motown’s legacy in the city and the 313 area code.

“I was blown away. The double meaning of the logo and brand is cool and going to be perfect for our team,” said Daryl Watts, Detroit Clutch forward. “I already love the jersey; the metallic silver pops off and catches your eye. Overall, the brand represents the area really well and speaks to Motor City. I hope fans really like it.”

Merchandise featuring the team logo and name is now available at the PWHL shop and at the team store at Little Caesars Arena, which will open at 10:30 a.m.

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

The league’s design teams were at the helm of the process to develop the Clutch’s team identity.

“We were inspired to create an identity that naturally represented both Detroit’s deep-rooted automotive legacy and hockey culture together, and that spoke to the strength, grit, and maker mentality of Detroit as a city and community,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “It was fan determination that brought a PWHL team to Detroit, showing up season after season for women’s pro hockey, and we worked to capture that spirit with the Detroit Clutch, an identity that has been a long time coming for Hockeytown.”

The Clutch will open the season on the road on Dec. 6 before the home opener on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. against the New York Sirens.

Season tickets, partial ticket plans and single-game tickets are now on sale on the PWHL Detroit website.