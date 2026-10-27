The Spot - Detroit 20 to broadcast 25 PWHL Detroit games this season

The Spot Detroit – Detroit 20 will be the official broadcast partner of PWHL Detroit during its inaugural season, bringing the team's games to free, over-the-air television in Detroit.

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

The partnership is part of a larger partnership between the PWHL and Scripps Sports, which is part of The Spot – Detroit 20's parent company, E.W.Scripps. The Spot – Detroit 20 is also the broadcast partner of the Detroit Pistons.

"The Spot – Detroit 20 is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the PWHL Detroit team during its inaugural season," Scripps Regional Vice President and Vice President/General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD Mike Murri said in a statement. "We're so excited to showcase women's sports with free, over-the-air games, alongside our partnership with the Detroit Pistons for the 2026-27 season."

Watch below: PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

Under the partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, Scripps Sports will produce and televise a featured Saturday “Game of the Week” that will air exclusively in the U.S. on ION.

Watch below: Manon Rhéaume, GM of Detroit's PWHL team, talks with us at awards ceremony

Manon Rhéaume, GM of Detroit's PWHL team, talks with us at awards ceremony

ION will also return as the exclusive home of the league's Walter Cup Finals.

This season, The Spot - Detroit 20 will broadcast 25 games in the Detroit area, free, over-the-air. Single-game and season tickets are on sale now.

Below is the full schedule.

Sunday, Dec. 6 - at Las Vegas - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 - New York Sirens - 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 - Vancouver Goldeneyes - 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28 - Toronto Sceptres - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 - at Hamilton - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Frost - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 - at Toronto Sceptres - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Montreal Victoire - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 - at New York Sirens - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 - San Jose - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4 - Minnesota Frost - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 - at Boston Fleet - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 - Hamilton - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 - at San Jose - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 - Vancouver Goldeneyes - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 - Las Vegas - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 - Las Vegas - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 - Ottawa Charge - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 - at Minnesota Frost - 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 - at San Jose - 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 - Seattle Torrent - 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 - at Montreal Victoire - 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 - Boston Fleet - 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 - Minnesota Frost - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13 - at Las Vegas - 10 p.m.