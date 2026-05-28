Westland native Josh Sciba named head coach of PWHL Detroit team

(WXYZ) — Michigan native Josh Sciba has been named the head coach of the PWHL Detroit team ahead of its inaugural season starting later this year.

Sciba is from Westland and spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the New York Sirens.

“Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader,” PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume said in a statement. “Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy.”

Sciba was also an assistant coach for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team that won a gold medal this past February, and has had the same role with the U.S. Women's National Team since 2022.

Watch below: Detroit officially gets a PWHL team with play beginning in 2026-27 season

Detroit officially gets a PWHL team with play beginning in 2026-27 season

“I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning,” Sciba said in a statement. “This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment. Working alongside Manon, someone who has meant so much to the growth of the sport, is a journey I'm so fortunate to be on, with her passion, leadership, and vision that will make Detroit a destination for players."

Sciba served as head coach of the Union College women's hockey team from 2016-2024 before joining the PWHL and also has extensive coaching experience.

Watch below: Mickey Redmond shares excitement over PWHL Detroit team