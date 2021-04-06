QB competition heating up halfway through spring camp

EAST LANSING (WXYZ) — Michigan State seemingly never had a chance to find success in year one under Mel Tucker and that's really not anyone's fault.

COVID-19 shutdown campus workouts and spring practice in 2020, causing a ripple effect well into the up and down fall campaign that saw the Spartans go 2-5, albeit with two top-10 wins.

Now that Tucker and company have firmly been on campus for more than a year, having their first in-person spring practice slate has been huge for continuing to establish a culture and create competition for playing time.

"You need to know what to do, how to do it, and why you're doing it that way, it's critically important," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said.

The quarterback position is totally up for grabs.

Rocky Lombardi transferred out, leaving Payton Thorne, Theo Day and graduate transfer Anthony Russo behind to compete for the starting role.

Thorne and Day had mixed results in limited action last season, while Russo started at Temple before transferring to be a part of what he feels is something special in East Lansing.

"The team is very tight-knit, the coaching staff is personable with their guys and I fell in love with it right away, now that I'm in it I love it," Temple transfer Russo said.

The Spartans have three more weeks of practice and are still looking into options of how to hold fans in some capacity for their final practice or scrimmage.