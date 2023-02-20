Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Rahm is back to No. 1 in the world and looking very much the part.

He won the Genesis Invitational with a 69 in the final round at Riviera. That gives him a two-shot victory over Max Homa and a trophy presented by tournament host Tiger Woods.

Woods played his first 72-hole tournament since the Masters last April. He shot 73 and tied for 45th.

Rahm now has three wins in five starts this year on the PGA Tour. He has five wins in his last nine tournaments worldwide.

He has made $9.4 million the last two months.

