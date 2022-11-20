Rams' Stafford leaves vs. Saints, checked for concussion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been pulled from the third quarter of Los Angeles' game against the New Orleans Saints to be evaluated for a concussion.

This comes just two days after he was cleared to return from the same injury.

Stafford went into the NFL's concussion protocol 12 days ago following a medical examination and missed the defending champions' loss to Arizona in Week 10.

Stafford participated in every practice this past week and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors.

Stafford passed for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell.

His head appeared to hit the turf during a third-quarter drive. He was later replaced by Bryce Perkins.