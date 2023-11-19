Watch Now
Raptors set franchise record with 44 assists, hand Detroit 11th straight loss

Christopher Katsarov/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cade Cunningham Pistons Raptors Basketball
Posted at 6:51 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 18:51:23-05

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in beating Detroit 142-113, handing the struggling Pistons their 11th consecutive loss.

Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44.

Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39). Toronto’s previous record for assists in a game was 40, set Nov. 18, 2019 against Charlotte.

Stanley Umude scored 19 points and Cade Cunningham had 18 for the Pistons.

Detroit has the worst record in the NBA at 2-12 and has not won since beating Chicago on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

