Former Detroit Pistons player Rasheed Wallace will be joining the University of Memphis as an assistant coach.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wallace will be an assistant under Penny Hardaway.

Wallace will join Larry Brown, who coached the 2004 Pistons championship team, who was hired as an assistant as well.

He had previously been a high school coach in North Carolina and was also an assistant for the Pistons in 2013-2014.