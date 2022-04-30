Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of NFL Draft

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.

Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.

Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.