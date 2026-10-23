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Raymond scores twice in the Red Wings' victory over the Canucks

Red Wings Canucks Hockey
ETHAN CAIRNS/ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava (35) and Lucas Raymond (23) celebrate after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Wings Canucks Hockey
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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored twice and added an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat Vancouver 5-2 on Thursday night, sending the Canucks to their ninth straight loss.

William Wallinder, Michael Rasmussen and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings (4-3-3), and Victor Arvidsson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each had a pair of assists.

John Gibson stopped four of the five shots he faced in the Detroit net before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Michal Postava to start the third period and the Czech netminder logged seven stops in his NHL debut.

The Canucks (2-9-1) got a goal and an assist from Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and Elias Pettersson scored his fourth of the season on a first-period power play.

Vancouver goalie Kevin Lankinen struggled early, giving up three goals in the first nine minutes of the game. He finished with 26 saves.

Up next

Red Wings: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host former captain Quinn Hughes and Minnesota on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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