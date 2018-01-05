Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Red Berenson Rink to be officially dedicated ahead of Michigan vs Ohio State game
2:07 PM, Jan 5, 2018
(WXYZ) - Red Berenson coached Michigan's men's hockey program for 33 seasons. Friday night, his legacy will be cemented when they official dedicate the ice at Yost Ice Arena to the former coach.
Last year, Michigan announced they would name the ice after Berenson, calling it the Red Berenson rink at Yost Ice Arena. Friday night they'll hold an official ceremony ahead of Michigan's matchup against Ohio State.
Berenson will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop.
He retired this past spring, but in his time as coach of the program Berenson led the Wolverines to two national championships and a whopping 21 conference championships.
