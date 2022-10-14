Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Carpet Walk returns as Red Wings host Canadiens in season opener

The Red Wings' opening night red carpet celebration returned to Little Caesars Arena Friday night, giving fans a chance to mingle with players and coaches.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:46:43-04

DETROIT (AP) — Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings
Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Red Wings scored 227 goals while allowing 310 last season for a -83 goal differential.

Montreal went 10-13-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 22-49-11 record overall last season. The Canadiens averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.7% (34 total power-play goals).

Canadiens: 1-0-0, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.5 assists, 0.4 penalties and 0.8 penalty minutes while giving up 0.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!