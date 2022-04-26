Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Wings 2021 first-rounder Simon Edvinsson signs entry-level deal

Simon Edvinsson signs
Simon Edvinsson signs
Simon Edvinsson signs
Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 20:07:43-04

Simon Edvinsson is making his way to Detroit.

The Red Wings signed the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Swedish defenseman's contract begins in the fall, starting in the 2022-23 season.

"Dream come true signing my first NHL contract with @detroitredwings would like to thank every person who helped me along the way," he wrote on Instagram.

Edvinsson has two goals and 17 assists in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. He was a finalist for the SHL's rookie of the year award, leading all rookies with 19:46 in average ice time.

The 19-year-old is 6-foot-5, weighing 205-pounds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!