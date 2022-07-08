Watch Now
Red Wings acquire goalie Ville Husso in trade with St. Louis Blues

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, front, scores a goal past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 08, 2022
The Detroit Red Wings have traded a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit also announced they signed Husso to a 3-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Husso, 27, made 40 appearances for the Blues last season and had a 25-7-6 record with a 2.56 goals against average and .916 save percentage with two shutouts.

In the playoffs, the 6-foot-2 goaltender has a 2-5 record.

It's expected Husso will split time with Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovich, who started 52 games for Detroit last season.

