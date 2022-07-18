Red Wings add assistant coach Jay Varady to staff

DETROIT — Derek Lalonde's coaching staff added another voice to the bench.

The Red Wings hired Jay Varady as an assistant coach on Monday.

The 44-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, with three of those years as the head coach of the team's AHL affiliate in Tuscon. He was an assistant coach for the NHL's Coyotes in 2020-21.

The Roadrunners went 93-84-11-6 under Varady.

He coached the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs before joining the Coyotes. He led them to a 36-23-6-3 record in 2017-18, making the first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in franchise history. Prior to his season in the OHL, he worked four seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. He posted a 136-88-10-6 record from 2013-17.

The Illinois native joins fellow assistants Bob Boughner and Alex Tanguay, and goaltender coach Alex Westlund on Lalonde's staff.