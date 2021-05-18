Red Wings agree to contract extension with Jeff Blashill

(WXYZ) — Jeff Blashill will continue to be the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced on Tuesday.

Executive VP and GM Steve Yzerman said Blashill agreed to a contract extension while assistant coach Dan Bylsma will pursue other NHL opportunities.

Blashill is in his 10th season with the Red Wings organization, joining them as an assistant coach in 2011-12 before becoming the Grand Rapids Griffins head coach between 2012-2015. He's been the Red Wings' head coach for six seasons.

The length of the contract extension was not announced.

Detroit has been in a rebuilding period for most of Blashills' tenure. They made the playoffs in his first season, but have had losing seasons ever since.

After the team's season-ending loss last week, Blashill and Yzerman said they would meet to dicuss Blashill's future.

"I'll sit down with Steve," Blashill said at the time. "I've been a Red Wing for a long time now. Certainly have enjoyed every second I've been part of this organization and we'll see what tomorrow brings."

Since being named Detroit's head coach in 2015, Blashill has compiled an overall regular season record of 172-221-62.

