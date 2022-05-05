Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic, Riley Barber to play for USA at World Championships

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and AHL forward Riley Barber will play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland.

"Any time you get to represent your country, it's a great honor," Nedeljkovic said. "It's a special opportunity."

In 59 games (52 starts) for Detroit this season, Nedeljkovic went 20-24-9 with a .901 save percentage and 3.31 GAA.

Barber primarily spent the 2021-22 season with AHL Grand Rapids, tallying 53 points, including 25 assists and a team-leading 28 goals. He appeared in four games for the Red Wings.

Former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will serve as a Team USA assistant coach.

The Americans open tournament play May 11 against Canada.