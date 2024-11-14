Red Wings alumni playing in Stahls' Power Play for Heroes charity game Friday in St. Clair Shores

(WXYZ) — Friday night is a big night of hockey in St. Clair Shores.

The Detroit Red Wings alumni team is suiting up to play in the annual Stahls' Power Play for Heroes Charity Hockey Game.

They are raising money for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Civic Arena. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. More ticket info here.

The Red Wings alumni roster is scheduled to include Darren McCarty, Eddie Mio, George Bowman, Justin Abdelkader, John Blum, Danny DeKeyser, Jakub Kindl, Joe Kocur, Drew Miller, Kevin Miller, John Ogrodnick, Ian White, Dean Kolstad, and Pat Peake.

Steve Carlson, a Hanson brother from 'Slap Shot' is also going to be on the ice.

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli is joining Team Stahls' for another year.