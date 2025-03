ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. — The Red Wings Alumni suited up to face Michigan United Cerebral Palsy's Pucksters on Saturday night.

MI-UCP's goal is to close the disability divide in our community. Members of the non-profit skated against the former Wings, and WXYZ's Brad Galli played in the game too.

In 23 years, this event has raised nearly $650,000 to help the 2.3 million people in Michigan living with disabilities.