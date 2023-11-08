Red Wings alumni suiting up for Stahls' annual charity game in St. Clair Shores to benefit service dogs

(WXYZ) — The Red Wings alumni are suiting up in St. Clair Shores on Friday for the seventh annual Stahls' Power Play for Heroes Charity Hockey Game.

The game benefits the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for Stahls' Veterans Day weekend events. The Red Wings alumni team roster is expected to have the following participants:

Eddie Mio

George Bowman

John Blum

Danny DeKeyser

Jonathan Ericsson

Brent Fedyk

Darren McCarty

Drew Miller

Larry Murphy

John Ogrodnick

Jay Adams

Dave Coulier

Lorne Knauft

Sergei Kharin

Carlo Romita

The game is at Civic Arena, located at 20000 Stephens in St. Clair Shores. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and children 10 and under are free. All proceeds benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, pairing Michigan veterans with individually trained medical service dogs. Local veterans will be honored on the ice before the game.

There will be Red Wings Alumni memorabilia and apparel for sale. The Ted Lindsay trophy will be on-hand for photos. There will be a 50/50 and gift basket raffles, and face painting. BBQ Daddy will be on-hand with a food truck, and Stahls' says "adult beverages will be available."

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli will be playing again on Team Stahls'