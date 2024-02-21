Red Wings alumni suiting up for The Well Church's annual Hockey Night in Brighton on Feb. 25

Watch Now
The Detroit Red Wings alumni team is suiting up for The Well Church's annual Hockey Night in Brighton on Sunday, Feb. 25. The game is at 1:30 p.m. at the Kensington Valley Ice House. Over the years, The Well Church has raised over $220,000 for local charities. This year, there are five charities set to benefit from the efforts. Brad Galli will be playing, and has more.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Over the years, The Well Church has raised over $220,000 for local charities. This year, there are five charities set to benefit from the efforts:
- The Joe Kocur Foundation
- Torch 180
- Amber Reinick House
- Veteran Service Dogs of Howell
- Livingston County Shop with a Cop

Red Wings great Vladimir Konstantinov will again be on-hand for the game. He dropped the puck for the 2023 Hockey Night game. Tickets are available at The Well Church's website, thewellmi.com.

7 Sports Director Brad Galli is playing in the game for a second straight year.

