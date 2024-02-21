Red Wings alumni suiting up for The Well Church's annual Hockey Night in Brighton on Feb. 25

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings alumni team is suiting up for The Well Church's annual Hockey Night in Brighton on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The game is at 1:30 p.m. at the Kensington Valley Ice House.

Over the years, The Well Church has raised over $220,000 for local charities. This year, there are five charities set to benefit from the efforts:

- The Joe Kocur Foundation

- Torch 180

- Amber Reinick House

- Veteran Service Dogs of Howell

- Livingston County Shop with a Cop

Red Wings great Vladimir Konstantinov will again be on-hand for the game. He dropped the puck for the 2023 Hockey Night game. Tickets are available at The Well Church's website, thewellmi.com.

7 Sports Director Brad Galli is playing in the game for a second straight year.