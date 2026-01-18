Red Wings analyst Mickey Redmond set to take time off for cervical spine infusion surgery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mickey Redmond, a former Red Wings player and color commentator for the team on the FanDuel Sports Network, is set to take an extended leave of absence for a medical procedure.

Redmond and the team announced the upcoming absence on Sunday afternoon, with tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators being his last in the broadcast booth for undisclosed amount of time.

In a statement released today, Redmond hopes to be back in time for potential postseason games.

"After tonight's game, I'll be taking some time away from my analyst duties as I address chronic neck issues that have led me to need cervical spine fusion surgery," he said in the statement. "It's never ideal to miss time during the season, but I was luckily able to line the procedure up with several nationally televised games and the Olympic Break. It's been an incredible season in Hockeytown, and I'm looking forward to being back behind the microphone for our exciting playoff run."

"Mickey has the full support of the Red Wings family, and we appreciate that he's prioritizing his health," the team said. "Mickey decided to wait on having this procedure until a time that was best for the broadcast, for the team and ultimately for the fans — a great example of what an incredible teammate he is on and off the air. Everyone in the organization will keep him in our thoughts and will do anything needed to support his recovery."