Red Wings and Meijer partner on new helmet sponsorship this season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that Meijer will be the team's helmet entitlement partner this season, with the grocer's logo appearing on all helmets.

The partnership begins with this week's NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. Meijer's logo will be on home, away and practice helmets, and on both sides of the helmet.

In honor of the partnership, the first 10,000 fans for the game on Saturday, Dec. 18 will be a holiday ornament with a replica of the Red Wings helmet.

Last year, the team introduced its first helmet sponsor.

“We’re thankful to our friends at Meijer for their recently expanded partnership, and for a company with such deep-rooted Michigan ties to be featured on the classic Red Wings helmets,” said Peter Kent, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We look forward to furthering our community-based partnership with Meijer for many years to come.”

“We’re very pleased to broaden our partnership with the Detroit Red Wings,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Partnerships & Giving for Meijer. “Our longstanding relationship with the Red Wings continues to grow because we share the important vision of leveraging our collective efforts to support and enrich local communities. We’re very glad this opportunity became available to us."