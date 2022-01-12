Red Wings announce Grind Line bobblehead giveaways, other promotions for second half of season

(WXYZ) — Festive theme nights and fun giveaways are coming to the second half of the Detroit Red Wings season.

According to a press release, the Detroit Red Wings will host seven theme nights and offer giveaways during 13 of the final 22 home games.

The season’s bobblehead series will celebrate Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, Joe Kocur and Darren McCarty.

"The Red Wings have been exciting to watch this season, and we're happy to provide our incredible fans with even more reasons to see the team live at Little Caesars Arena during the second half of the year," Red Wings vice president of entertainment services and broadcasting Pete Skorich said in a press release. "Due to popular demand, our fans can enjoy a new collector's series of Red Wings bobbleheads and other fan-favorite giveaways, and we've added several new theme nights that are sure to create unique memory-making moments for the fans of Hockeytown."

From Black History Night to Women’s History Night, Kids Night and more, the theme nights will have full Little Caesars Arena takeovers.

Here's the full schedule of theme nights and giveaways:

• Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Winnipeg | Kris Draper Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola (First 7,500 Fans)

• Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Chicago | Snow Globe Giveaway, presented by DMC (First 5,000 Fans)

• Monday, Jan. 31 vs. Anaheim | Kirk Maltby Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Comerica Bank (First 7,500 Fans)

• Wednesday, Feb. 23 vs. Philadelphia | Scarf Giveaway, presented by Visit Central Florida (First, 5,000 Fans) & Hockey is for Everyone: Black History Night

• Tuesday, March 1 vs. Carolina | LED Goal Light Giveaway, presented by DTE Energy (First 5,000 Fans)

• Tuesday, March 8 vs. Arizona | Hockey is for Everyone: Women's History Night

• Thursday, March 10 vs. Minnesota | Star Wars Night

• Tuesday, March 22 vs. Philadelphia | Joe Kocur Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Huntington Bank (First 7,500 Fans)

• Tuesday, April 5 vs. Boston | Darren McCarty Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Chevrolet (First 7,500 Fans)

• Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. vs. Columbus | Kids Night & Growth Chart Giveaway (First 2,000 Kids)

• Tuesday, April 12 vs. Ottawa | Detroit Tigers Night & Baseball Hat Giveaway, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel (First 7.500 Fans)

• Saturday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh | Green Night, presented by DTE Energy

