Red Wings announce eight 2024-25 preseason games

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will be playing eight preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 regular season from Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 5, the team announced Monday morning.

Last season, the Red Wings finished a few points shy of the playoffs, posting a 41-32-9 record and 91 points.

The Red Wings will face the Chicago Blackhawks, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs twice this fall, with three of those six games set to be played at Little Caesar's Arena. The first preseason game in Detroit will be played on Friday, Sept. 27.

Here is a list of all the preseason games, in chronological order:



Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Chicago (8 p.m. ET puck drop)

Friday, Sept. 27, vs Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 28 vs Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 30, at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 3 vs Toronto (7 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 4 vs Ottawa Senators (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5, at Toronto (7 p.m.)

Tickets have not yet gone on sale for these games. The broadcast schedule for these games has yet to be announced.

If you're interested in joining the team's waitlist for season tickets, you can find more informationat this link.