Red Wings announce promotional calendar, giveaways for 2023-24 season

The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional calendar and fan giveaways for the 2023-24 season, including Star Wars night, bobblehead giveaways and more.

According to the team, there will be 18 weekend home games with marquee matchups on opening night, Thanksgiving eve, New Year's Eve and fan appreciation night.

The team will also celebrate the first-ever Sweden Night on Nov. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit will also celebrate former goaltender Mike Vernon's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. Vernon will return to Detroit to be honored.

The Red Wings will also introduce three "Hockeytown Heritage" nights on Dec. 14, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Those nights they will celebrate iconic championship eras of Red Wings hockey with special stick case giveaways for Dominik Hasek, Sergei Fedorov and Darren McCarty.

There will be four bobblehead nights – Tomas Holmstrom on Nov. 9, Jake Walman on Jan. 21, Alex DeBrincat on March 2 and Brendan Shanahan on March 16.

Other fan-favorite nights include Star Wars Night on Oct. 26, "Love Your Melon" nights on Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 for Hockey Fights Cancer, Tigers Night on April 5, Pride Night on Feb. 24 and Women's History Night on March 14.

Below is the full promotional calendar.

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer)

Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire)

Oct. 26 vs. Winnipeg – Star Wars Night

Nov. 9 vs. Montreal – Sweden Night Tomas Holmstrom Bobblehead Giveaway Night (presented by Huntington Bank)

Nov. 11 vs. Columbus – Military Appreciation Night Camo Hat Giveaway (presented by Chevrolet)

Nov. 22 vs. New Jersey – Thanksgiving Eve Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway (presented by Meijer)

Nov. 26 vs. Minnesota – Knit Hat Giveaway (presented by National Coney Island)

Nov. 30 vs. Chicago – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (presented by Comerica Bank)

Dec. 7 vs. San Jose – Hometown Heroes Night First Responders Patch Giveaway

Dec. 9 vs. Ottawa – Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night & Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask Giveaway

Dec. 14 vs. Carolina – Hockeytown Heritage Night Dominik Hasek Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coke Zero Sugar)

Dec. 22 vs. Philadelphia – Happy Holidays Night Ugly Sweater T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel)

Dec. 31 vs. Boston – New Year’s Eve (presented by Planet Fitness)

Jan. 11 vs. Edmonton – Mo’ Flow Grow a Hair Giveaway (presented by DMC)

Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay – Jake Walman Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Little Caesars)

Jan. 25 vs. Philadelphia – Hockeytown Heritage Night Sergei Fedorov Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coke Zero Sugar)

Feb. 10 vs. Vancouver – Kids Day

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado – Hockeytown Heritage Night Darren McCarty Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coke Zero Sugar)

March 2 vs. Florida – Alex DeBrincat Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Comerica Bank)

March 16 vs. Buffalo – St. Patrick’s Day Brendan Shanahan Bobblehead Giveaway

April 5 vs. New York Rangers – Tigers Night Dual-Branded Hat Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel)

April 15 vs. Montreal – Fan Appreciation Night (presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer)

