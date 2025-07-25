Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Red Wings announce promotional giveaways and theme nights for centennial season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional giveaways and theme nights for the 2025-26 season, which is also the centennial celebration for the team.

Earlier this month, the Red Wings unveiled the Centennial Season logo, and the team will host a series of events and alumni appearances throughout the season. They plan to celebrate the history through five distinct eras, and each will have a specific night of celebration during the month. They are:

  • Origins Era in October
  • Dynasty Era in November
  • Iconic Moments from Olympia and Joe Louis Arena in December
  • Dominance Era in January
  • Next Flight Era in March and April

Other promotions and giveaways include the return of the Zamboni Gravy Boat, a Stanley Tumbler ticket package, Star Wars Night, Carhartt Beanie package, Black History Night, Olympic Send-off and more.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 8. The promotional schedule is below.

Oct. 9 vs. Montreal – Origins Era Game / Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer): All fans in attendance / Centennial T-Shirt Ticket Package
Oct. 15 vs. Florida – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire): All fans in attendance / Animal Rescue Dog Leash Ticket Package
Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay – Star Wars Night: Star Wars Jersey Ticket Package
Nov. 7 vs. New York Rangers – Dynasty Era Game / Vintage Bobblehead (presented by Comerica Bank): First 7,500 fans in attendance / Centennial Sweater Ticket Package
Nov. 9 vs. Chicago – Military Appreciation Game (presented by Chevrolet): Military Jersey Ticket Package
Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo – New Red Wings Carhartt Beanie Ticket Package
Nov. 18 vs. Seattle – Peanuts 75th Anniversary Night: Snoopy Bobblehead Ticket Package / Teacher Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)
Nov. 20 vs. New York Islanders – Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Nurse Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package
Nov. 26 vs. Nashville – Thanksgiving Eve Game: Zamboni Gravy Boat (presented by Meijer): First 7,500 fans in attendance
Dec. 2 vs. Boston – Educator Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)
Dec. 17 vs. Utah – Hometown Heroes Night: Police or Fire/EMS Jersey Ticket Package
Dec. 21 vs. Washington – Iconic Moments Era Game / Cup of Joe (Joe Louis Arena inspired Coffee Mug, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel): First 7,500 fans in attendace / Carhartt Centennial Beanie Ticket Package
Dec. 23 vs. Dallas – Hockeytown Holidays Game: Hockeytown Holiday Sweater Ticket Package
Dec. 31 vs. Winnipeg – New Year’s Eve Game
Jan. 3 vs. Pittsburgh – Kids Day
Jan. 8 vs. Vancouver – Healthcare Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package
Jan. 16 vs. San Jose – Black History Night
Jan. 18 vs. Ottawa – Kids Day / Grateful Dead Game: Grateful Dead Jersey
Jan. 29 vs. Washington – Olympic Sendoff
Jan. 31 vs. Colorado – Dominance Era Game / Centennial Windbreaker Ticket Package
March 6 vs. Florida – The Next Flight Era Game / Centennial Caricature T-Shirt Ticket Package
March 19 vs. Montreal – Women’s History Night
March 24 vs. Ottawa – Margaritaville Night: Red Wings Margaritaville T-Shirt Ticket Package
March 28 vs. Philadelphia – We Are Hockeytown Night (celebrating Michigan born Red Wings players and Little Caesars youth hockey)
April 5 vs. Minnesota – Tigers Night: Red Wings Baseball Jersey Ticket Package
April 7 vs. Columbus – Pickleball Night: Red Wings Pickleball Paddle Ticket Package
April 11 vs. New Jersey – People of Hockeytown/Fan Appreciation Night: Centennial High Crown Hat Ticket Package

The team will also have university and heritage theme games and ticket packages.

