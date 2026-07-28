Red Wings announced 2026-27 promotional & theme game schedule

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional giveaways and theme games for the 2026-27 season.

This will be the team's 101st season after celebrating their centennial season last year.

Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 4 and fans can sign up for a presale by visiting the 2026-27 Priority Presale page

The team will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Wings' 2002 Stanley Cup Championship, plus give out salt & pepper shakers for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game.

Door Giveaways (Limited Quantities Available):

Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg – Sergei Fedorov Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Little Caesars)

Oct. 29 vs. Chicago – Nicklas Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Henry Ford Health)

Nov. 5 vs. Vegas – Military Appreciation Night Hat Giveaway (Presented by Chevrolet)

Nov. 18 vs. Boston – Scotty Bowman Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Meijer)

Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver – Thanksgiving Salt & Pepper Shakers Giveaway (Presented by Meijer)

Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Moritz Seider Stein Giveaway (Presented by Fifth Third Bank)

Theme games and special tickets:

Sept. 24 vs. Buffalo (Preseason) – Red Wings Pickleball Paddle

Oct. 2 vs. NY Rangers – Opening Night (Presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer)* / Original Six Matchup*

Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg – Kids Day* / Build-Your-Own-Fit Crewneck / Canadian Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 6 vs. Ottawa – We Are Hockeytown: Hispanic Heritage Night* / Hispanic Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 9 vs. Seattle – We Are Hockeytown: Pride Night* / Pride Weekend Tumbler / Hello Kitty / Educator Appreciation Lunch Box (Presented by Coca-Cola)

Oct. 13 vs. New Jersey – Healthcare Appreciation Tote Bag / Chaldean Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia – Sisterhood Hat / Polish Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 17 vs. San Jose – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Presented by Fifth Third Bank)* / Love Your Melon Beanie / Grand Valley State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Oct. 29 vs. Chicago – Original Six Matchup* / Star Wars Night Shirsey / Albanian Heritage Shirsey / Cleary University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Oct. 31 vs. St. Louis – Hockeytown Halloween*

Nov. 5 vs. Vegas – Military Appreciation Night (Presented by Chevrolet)* / Military Shirsey / Greek Heritage Shirsey / Northern Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Nov. 18 vs. Boston – Centennial Game “The Original Faceoff” (Presented by Meijer)* / Original Six Matchup*

Nov. 21 vs. NY Islanders – Zamboni Gravy Boat / Winged Wheel Podcast Beanie / Ferris State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver – Annual Thanksgiving Eve Game*

Dec. 1 vs. Calgary – Hometown Heroes Police or Fire/EMS Shirsey / University of Detroit Mercy Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Dec. 3 vs. Colorado – Build-Your-Own-Fit Sweatpants / Adrian College Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Dec. 11 vs. NY Rangers – Original Six Matchup*

Dec. 12 vs. Florida – Ugly Sweater

Dec. 20 vs. Tampa Bay – Kids Day*/ Family Day

Dec. 22 vs. Toronto – Original Six Matchup* / Hockeytown Holiday Game*

Dec. 31 vs. Carolina – Annual New Year’s Eve Game (Presented by Planet Fitness)*

Jan. 7 vs. Utah – Michigan Tech University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union) / Italian Heritage Shirsey

Jan. 9 vs. Boston – Original Six Matchup* / Grateful Dead Shirsey

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota – Saginaw Valley State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union) / Swedish Heritage Shirsey

Jan. 19 vs. Anaheim – Build-Your-Own-Fit Socks / Filipino Heritage Shirsey / Eastern Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Faith Day Shirt (Presented by The Walk) / Lake Superior State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Jan. 27 vs. Toronto – Original Six Matchup* / Build-Your-Own-Fit Vest

Jan. 29 vs. Florida – Central Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Feb. 18 vs. Montreal – We Are Hockeytown Night: Black History* / Original Six Matchup* / Michigan State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Feb. 21 vs. Buffalo – Kids Day* / Union Day / Western Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 4 vs. New Jersey – Build-Your-Own-Fit Hat / Lawrence Tech University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 6 vs. Dallas – Winged Wheel Podcast Beanie / Educator Appreciation Lunch Box (Presented by Coca-Cola)

March 12 vs. Buffalo – St. Patrick’s Day Tailgate (Presented by Michelob Ultra) / St. Patrick’s Day Shirsey / Northwood University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 18 vs. Columbus – We Are Hockeytown: Girls & Women in Sports Night* / Oakland University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 20 vs. Montreal – Original Six Matchup* / French Heritage Shirsey

March 24 vs. Washington – We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Without Limits* / Healthcare Appreciation Tote Bag / University of Michigan Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 30 vs. Ottawa – Margaritaville Tote Bag (Presented by Kona Big Wave) / Irish Heritage Shirsey / Wayne State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

April 9 vs. Pittsburgh – Fan Appreciation Night (Presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer)*