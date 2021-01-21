Red Wings approach season's first road trip with caution

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for their first road trip of the season, following four home games to open the 2021 schedule.

The Red Wings play in Chicago Friday and Sunday, with games in Dallas scheduled for January 26 and 28.

Forward Anthony Mantha was asked Thursday how players were preparing for a road trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone saw what happened with Washington, so I think it's just going to be a matter of being alone basically the whole two weeks," Mantha said. "At the end of the day, it's a little sacrifice for us to be able to play this year."

Mantha said groups of players would typically go out to dinner while on past road trips, but plan to stick to room service and food delivery while confined to hotel rooms.

"I know a lot of players are going to bring their Xbox or laptops, download a couple movies," Mantha said. "It's just the reality we live in right now."

Detroit's next scheduled home game is January 30 against Florida.