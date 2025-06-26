Red Wings ask fans to vote on center ice design for centennial season

(WXYZ) — One day after revealing the logo for the centennial celebration, the team is asking fans to pick the center ice design for the 2025-26 season.

The two options are either the centennial logo with a red line featuring the "Cougar D" logo, or the same design but also including the old school "Hockeytown" text that was on the ice at Joe Louis Arena.

Fans can vote for their favorite option here.

Red Wings unveil Centennial logo ahead of 100th celebration

The logo features the iconic 1934 Winged Wheel as part of "100" with other aspects of the classic logo and colors.

According to the team, the "1" and "0" of the centennial logo are styled to echo the curves and lines of the classic logo.

The colors are the Red Wings Red and vintage white.

The team said that the "Cougar D" has been redrawn and introduced as a secondary mark. It was originally worn during the team's inaugural season as the Detroit Cougars in 1926-27.

"The new mark bridges past and present – paying tribute to the franchise's roots with a crisp, era-spanning design," the team said.

The team is encouraging fans to sign up for information about different centennial events this season. You can do that at the Detroit Red Wings website.

