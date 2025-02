Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his pectoral.

According to the team, Copp had surgery on his left pectoral tendon Tuesday morning and will miss the remainder of the season. The expected recovery time is 4-6 months.

He was injured during the second period of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games this season.