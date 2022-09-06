Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin enthused about recovery from core surgery

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Dylan Larkin is enthused about his recovery from core surgery.

"I took my time, I did the right things, and was back on the ice in about eight weeks," the Red Wings captain told WXYZ Detroit.

Larkin had core muscle surgery in April, ending his season early. He led the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points in 71 games.

His 2021-22 season was on pace to top his career-best numbers from 2018-19, when he registered 32 goals and 41 assists to total 73 points in 76 games.

"I felt good. Everything went great," Larkin said of the procedure. "We did it at a time where I would have time to heal. We didn't really push it and we were cautious."

The seven-year veteran skated all summer with teammates and NHL players at Plymouth's USA Hockey Arena. He is entering the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract.