Red Wings celebrate 'Hockey is for Everyone'

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Before these special players hit the ice, Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader and a few of his teammates had a special message for this one of a kind team.

“This month is hockey is for everyone throughout the NHL and we’re supporting that cause and through our partners with warrior, we have a surprise for you guys,” Abdelkader said.

New stocks, gloves and pants for the team help offset the cost to play and ensure that any kid, regardless of ability, can play a game that’s easy to love.

“It was amazing, once in a lifetime experience,” Motor City Stars teammate Michael Irvin said.

“I love hockey! Hockey is one of the greatest sports around, I’ve been bugging my dad to play hockey for, I dunno since I’ve been on skates and this is just a great organization,” Stars teammate William Batty added.

But it’s not just the Stars players walking away with the memories. The parents of these players and the Red Wings themselves can’t help but few good for this rare opportunity.

“Everybody who’s played remembers the day they got a jersey and were apart of a team and that's what this makes them feel like, so this is a perfect thing,” Wolf Mueller said.

“That’s the cool thing now that everyone is making effort to bring everyone along and today when you saw the faces on them when they got their sticks and watching us practice and now they get to skate on the same ice as we did, it’s pretty cool,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg added.