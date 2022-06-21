(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy, presented to the NHL’s rookie of the year, Tuesday night during the league's awards show in Tampa, Florida.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting were the other two finalists.

Seider received 170 first-place votes among the 195 ballots cast. Zegras (15 first-place votes) and Bunting (seven first-place votes) finished second and third, respectively, in the voting. Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond finished fourth overall in Calder Trophy voting.

Seider and Raymond were also named to the NHL's 2021-22 All-Rookie Team.

Seider registered seven goals and 43 assists, pacing rookie defensemen. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft consistently played against other teams' top lines.

"Mo had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy," said Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. "He played his way into the role of a top-pair defenseman in the NHL as a 20-year-old, which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development."

Several Red Wings players also shared congratulatory messages in a video posted by the team.

Seider is the first Red Wings rookie to win the award since Roger Crozier in 1964-65.