(WXYZ) — Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking the Capitals' TJ Oshie Tuesday night in Detroit's 3-1 win over Washington, NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday.

NHL Player Safety, which did not issue a suspension, notes the fine is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Larkin was given a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct following the hit. Pius Suter scored shorthanded for Detroit on the ensuing penalty kill.