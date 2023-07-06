Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings, Filip Zadina agree to terminate contract, reports say

FILE Filip Zadina
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE — Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FILE Filip Zadina
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 12:47:38-04

The Detroit Red Wings and right winter Filip Zadina have mutually agreed to terminate Zadina's contract with Detroit.

Detroit reportedly put Zadina on waivers Thursday for mutual contract termination. It comes just days after Detroit first put Zadina on waivers, which he later cleared.

The 23-year-old was Detroit's first-round pick in the 2018 draft and played in 30 games last season due to injuries. He had three goals and four assists with Detroit.

He appeared in 74 games for the Red Wings in 2021-22 and had 10 goals and 14 assists.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV