Red Wings, Filip Zadina agree to terminate contract, reports say

The Detroit Red Wings and right winter Filip Zadina have mutually agreed to terminate Zadina's contract with Detroit.

Detroit reportedly put Zadina on waivers Thursday for mutual contract termination. It comes just days after Detroit first put Zadina on waivers, which he later cleared.

The 23-year-old was Detroit's first-round pick in the 2018 draft and played in 30 games last season due to injuries. He had three goals and four assists with Detroit.

He appeared in 74 games for the Red Wings in 2021-22 and had 10 goals and 14 assists.