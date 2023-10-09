Watch Now
Red Wings finalize 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's season opener

Alex DeBrincat Red Wings preseason
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 10:13:58-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2023 season opener on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Former first-round pick Simon Edvinsson was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, along with forward Elmer Söderblom. 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson was assigned to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

Detroit's roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The team signed center Zach Aston-Reese on Sunday and he is on the 23-man roster.

The Red Wings take on the Devils Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then the home opener at Little Caesars Arena will be Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Here's how the roster breaks down.

Forwards

  • Robby Fabbri
  • Andrew Copp
  • Lucas Raymond
  • Klim Kostin
  • Michael Rasmussen
  • Christian Fischer
  • J.T. Compher
  • David Perron
  • Dylan Larkin
  • Daniel Sprong
  • Joe Veleno
  • Alex DeBrincat
  • Zach Aston-Reese

Defense

  • Olli Maatta
  • Justin Holl
  • Ben Chiarot
  • Shayne Gostisbehere
  • Jeff Petry
  • Moritz Seider
  • Jake Walman

Goaltenders

  • Alex Lyon
  • Ville Husso
  • James Reimer
