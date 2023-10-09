Red Wings finalize 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's season opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2023 season opener on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Former first-round pick Simon Edvinsson was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, along with forward Elmer Söderblom. 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson was assigned to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

Detroit's roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The team signed center Zach Aston-Reese on Sunday and he is on the 23-man roster.

The Red Wings take on the Devils Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then the home opener at Little Caesars Arena will be Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Here's how the roster breaks down.

Forwards



Robby Fabbri

Andrew Copp

Lucas Raymond

Klim Kostin

Michael Rasmussen

Christian Fischer

J.T. Compher

David Perron

Dylan Larkin

Daniel Sprong

Joe Veleno

Alex DeBrincat

Zach Aston-Reese

Defense



Olli Maatta

Justin Holl

Ben Chiarot

Shayne Gostisbehere

Jeff Petry

Moritz Seider

Jake Walman

Goaltenders

