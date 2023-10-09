Red Wings finalize 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's season opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2023 season opener on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.
Former first-round pick Simon Edvinsson was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, along with forward Elmer Söderblom. 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson was assigned to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.
Detroit's roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The team signed center Zach Aston-Reese on Sunday and he is on the 23-man roster.
The Red Wings take on the Devils Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then the home opener at Little Caesars Arena will be Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
Here's how the roster breaks down.
Forwards
- Robby Fabbri
- Andrew Copp
- Lucas Raymond
- Klim Kostin
- Michael Rasmussen
- Christian Fischer
- J.T. Compher
- David Perron
- Dylan Larkin
- Daniel Sprong
- Joe Veleno
- Alex DeBrincat
- Zach Aston-Reese
Defense
- Olli Maatta
- Justin Holl
- Ben Chiarot
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Jeff Petry
- Moritz Seider
- Jake Walman
Goaltenders
- Alex Lyon
- Ville Husso
- James Reimer