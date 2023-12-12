Red Wings forward David Perron suspended 6 games for cross-check on Ottawa's Artem Zub

DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain.

Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday's game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and based on his average annual salary, Perron will forfeit $148,437.48 during the suspension. That money will go into the players' emergency assistance fund.

Larkin was put on injured reserve, along with left wing J.T. Compher and center Klim Kostin, with undisclosed injuries before Monday night's game at Dallas.

Asked earlier Monday if Larkin had a concussion, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said “that’s not my category” and that he would be listed with an upper-body injury. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week.

“No timeframe on it. ... We’ll know more in the next few days,” Lalonde said. “Unfortunate to lose a player of that caliber for an extended period of time.”

Lalonde said he spoke to Larkin for about 20 minutes Sunday night and that the 27-year-old center was in good spirits. Larkin has 11 goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season.

