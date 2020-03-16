Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader joins Brad Galli to talk coronavirus and its effect on hockey
Posted: 12:18 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 08:44:29-04
(WXYZ) — "It is really tough. We're just in a crazy time that I don't think any of us have experienced before."
Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader joined Brad Galli on the 7 Sports Cave to talk about the coronavirus and its effect on the sports world.
