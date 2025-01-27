Red Wings forward Marco Kasper reads to students as part of Red Wings for Reading 'Classroom Challenge'

Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper made a surprise stop at a Detroit school to encourage reading last week.

Kasper read to students at New Paradigm Glazer Academy on Friday and then he helped him shop for books.

This was all part of the 2025 Red Wings for Reading "Classroom Challenge." It's a student reading incentive program available to 400 classrooms in Michigan during National Reading Month.

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation has teamed up with United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support the "My Library" program at three local elementary schools. Last year, more than 6,500 students participating and generated over 2.5 million reading minutes.

Teachers can register their classroom at the Detroit Red Wings for Reading Program.