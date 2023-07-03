Red Wings free agency tracker: Here's who Detroit has signed

The Detroit Red Wings have been making moves since the start of free agency, adding many players and bringing back others.

Below is a list of all the players signed (as of 7:30 a.m. on July 3)

J.T. Compher

The biggest signing of the offseason so far is with left-winger J.T. Compher, who signed a 5-year deal worth an average of $5.1 million per year.

The 28-year-old played at the University of Michigan and has been with the Colorado Avalanche since the 2016-17 season.

Last year, he had 17 goals, 35 assists and a +8 rating.

Shayne Gostisbehere

Defenseman Shayne Gastisbehere will join the Red Wings on a one-year deal worth $4.125 million.

The 30-year-old was with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes last season where he had 31 points and 28 penalty minutes.

In all, he has 311 points in 538 NHL games since the 2014-15 season.

Justin Holl

Detroit signed defenseman Holl to a 3-year deal worth an average of $3.4 million per year. The 31-year-old played 80 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and had two goals and 18 assists with a +15 rating.

Tim Gettinger

Detroit signed Tim Gettinger to a one-year, two-way contract. The 6-foot-6 left winger spent last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL where he had 13 goals and 22 assists with a +4 rating.

Daniel Sprong

Sprong is a right-winger and signed a one-year deal with Detroit for $2 million. He was with the Seattle Kraken last season where he had 21 goals, 25 assists and a +13 rating, helping the Kraken reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time this season.

Alex Lyon

Detroit signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a two-year deal worth an average of $900,000 per year. The 30-year-old was with the Florida Panthers last season and had a 9-4-2 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

James Reimer

Reimer, 35, was signed to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. He was with the San Jose Sharks last season and had a 12-21-8 record with a 3.48 goals against average, .890 save percentage and three shutouts.

Christian Fischer

Right winger Christian Fischer will join the Red Wings on a one-year deal worth $1.125 million. The 26-year-old was with the Arizona Coyotes last season where he had 13 goals and 14 assists to go with 20 penalty minutes in 80 games.

Brogan Rafferty

Detroit signed Rafferty to a two-year, two-way contract. The 28-year-old was with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL and led the team's defense in goals (9), assists (42), points (51) and plus-minus (+28).

Klim Kostin

Detroit signed 24-year-old center Klim Kostin to a two-year contract worth an average of $2 million per year. He had 21 points for the Edmonton Oilers last season and a +12 rating.

Other signings

Detroit. brought back Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract and re-signed defenseman Gustav Linstrom to a one-year contract.