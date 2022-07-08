(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced the team has hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.

GM Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Friday, and comes after the team hired Derek Lalonde to be the new head coach last week.

Boughner spend parts of three seasons as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks and had a 67-85-23 record, and was an interim head coach after joining the team in 2019.

Before joining the Sharks, he worked for two seasons as the head coach of the Florida Panthers with an 80-62-22 record.

He also has a history with the Red Wings, and was drafted 32nd overall in the second round of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 630 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.

Westlund, 46, served as the associate goaltending coach for the Washington Capitals for the past five seasons.