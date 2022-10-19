Watch Now
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Adam Hunger/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) looks to pass the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 18:32:45-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that forward Jakub Vrana has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The program, funded jointly by the league and the players association, began in 1996 to help players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other situations.

Under the terms of the program, Vrana will be indefinitely unavailable to the Red Wings — but will continue to be paid — while receiving care and treatment. He will be eligible to return to on-ice activity when cleared by the program's administrators.

Vrana had a goal and an assist in Detroit's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

