Red Wings land Alex DeBrincat in trade with Ottawa

The Red Wings landed the most anticipated trade of the offseason, acquiring Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round selection, and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. DeBrincat has been signed to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $7.875 million.

DeBrincat, 25, is from Farmington Hills, Michigan. In the 2022-23 season with the Senators, he scored 27 goals and notched 39 assists for 66 points. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound forward was acquired by Ottawa after spending five seasons with Chicago, where he represented the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. His career-high points was 78 points in 82 games during the 2021-22 season. Prior to the NHL, DeBrincat played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters from 2014-2017.