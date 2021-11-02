Red Wings' Moritz Seider named NHL Rookie of the Month in October

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has been named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, just beating out his teammate Lucas Raymond.

Seider led all rookies with eight assists and an average of 22:26 time on ice during nine games in October.

His league debut on Oct. 14 against Tampa Bay saw him grab two assists, and he found the scoresheet in seven of nine games.

He also had a five-game assist street to finish the month.

Seider was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and became the first rookie for Detroit with at least eight assists in a month since Pavel Datsyuk in January 2002.

He's also the first Detroit player to claim the rookie of the month honor since Dylan Larkin in 2015.

